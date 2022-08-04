Talisker launches visitor experience on the Isle of Skye

Talisker Distillery has announced the opening of a new visitor experience on the Isle of Skye set to open on 5 August.

The visitor experience launch follows a renovation of the distillery as part of Diageo’s £185million investment in Scotch whisky tourism in Scotland.

“Talisker is inseparable from the unique Isle of Skye landscape and its whisky inherently shaped by the sea and landscape that surrounds it," said Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo’s Scotland Brand Homes.

"Our new brand home celebrates that deep connection with the sea and Talisker’s commitment to preserving the wonderful marine environment in Scotland and around the world.

“From the tours to the bars and retail space, there’s so much to experience at Talisker whether you’ve travelled two miles or two hundred miles to be there, and whether you’re already familiar with this wonderful whisky, or discovering it for the first time.”

Guests will have the option of three newly created tours, The Talisker Distillery Tour, The Made by the Sea Tasting Experience, and the Talisker Cask Draw and Tasting Experience which is set to open at a later date.

Talisker is the sixth Diageo site to undergo a transformation as part of the group’s project to reimagine the traditional whisky tour experience.

Along with Diageo’s other 13 visitor experiences in Scotland, Talisker holds a Green Tourism Gold Award – the highest sustainability accolated for a visitor attraction.