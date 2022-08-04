Familia Torres set to self-supply 50% of energy at its Pacs del Penedès winery by 2023

Familia Torres expects to be self-supplying 50% of the energy at its Pacs del Penedès winery by early 2023, due to the renewable energy it will produce at its facilities.

As well as solar panels and a biomass boiler that have been in operation for several years, four new photovoltaic projects will be added over the remainder of this year and the beginning of next year, allowing the winery to become 50% self-sufficient in its energy supply.

Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres, said: ‘We need to speed up and intensify the efforts to reduce CO2 emissions across all industries and at all levels.

“We’re facing a climate emergency that’s already irreversible, as shown by the heat waves and fires we’re suffering in Spain and all over southern European and that will occur more and more frequently. We need to decarbonize the economy urgently and try to adapt to the climate reality that can no longer be questioned by anyone,” Torres added.

Familia Torres has completed the first of these projects, located on the roof of the building that houses the Wine Center, the El Celleret restaurant, and the Familia Torres Foundation Museum, with another two projects being installed on rooftops at the winery, and the final one being located on nearby land.

The winery will use self-generated renewable energy to achieve its target of reducing direct and indirect CO2 emissions by at least 60% by 2030, compared to 2008, and becoming a carbon-neutral winery before 2040.