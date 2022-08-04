Pacs del Penedès winery

Familia Torres set to self-supply 50% of energy at its Pacs del Penedès winery by 2023

04 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Familia Torres expects to be self-supplying 50% of the energy at its Pacs del Penedès winery by early 2023, due to the renewable energy it will produce at its facilities.

As well as solar panels and a biomass boiler that have been in operation for several years, four new photovoltaic projects will be added over the remainder of this year and the beginning of next year, allowing the winery to become 50% self-sufficient in its energy supply.

Miguel A. Torres, president of Familia Torres, said: ‘We need to speed up and intensify the efforts to reduce CO2 emissions across all industries and at all levels. 

“We’re facing a climate emergency that’s already irreversible, as shown by the heat waves and fires we’re suffering in Spain and all over southern European and that will occur more and more frequently. We need to decarbonize the economy urgently and try to adapt to the climate reality that can no longer be questioned by anyone,” Torres added.

Familia Torres has completed the first of these projects, located on the roof of the building that houses the Wine Center, the El Celleret restaurant, and the Familia Torres Foundation Museum, with another two projects being installed on rooftops at the winery, and the final one being located on nearby land. 

The winery will use self-generated renewable energy to achieve its target of reducing direct and indirect CO2 emissions by at least 60% by 2030, compared to 2008, and becoming a carbon-neutral winery before 2040.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: year, del, supply, winery, energy, torres, 50%, familia, Familia Torres, pacs, penedès, pacs del, del penedès, penedès winery, energy supply, pacs del penedès, del penedès winery, energy supply miguel, reduce co2 emissions, co2 emissions across




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter