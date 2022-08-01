Lindores Abbey Single Malt Scotch Whisky bottle

Total Beverage Solution acquires Lindores Abbey Single Malt Scotch Whisky

01 August, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Total Beverage Solution, a full-service national importer and supplier of beer, wine, and spirits, has announced the addition of a new single malt scotch brand to its portfolio.

The new edition, Lindores Abbey Single Malt Scotch Whisky, is derived from 20 years of commitment, planning, and passion for the recreation of distillery at Lindores. 

Dave Pardus, CEO at Total Beverage Solution, said: “Total Beverage Solution is proud to welcome Lindores Abbey to the family. Lindores Abbey is an excellent addition to our spirits portfolio and a great compliment to our existing scotch brands Edradour and Signatory.

“Through the partnership with this brand, we are excited to boost our portfolio and look forward to guiding the direction and development of this line through the competitive marketplace,” Pardus added.

Lindores Single Malt Scotch Whisky will be available for purchase on 1 September this year, through the brand’s existing wholesaler network.

