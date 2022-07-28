Bottega Prosecco Bar & Caffé comes to London Stansted Airport

A new Bottega Prosecco Bar & Caffé has come to London Stansted Airport, opening earlier this month and operated by SSP UK, operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations.

The wine bar format, created by Bottega in 2014, will offer passengers the opportunity to taste Bottega’s still and sparkling wines.

Cathy Granby, business development director of SSP UK and Ireland said: “Bottega has been a highly successful element in our brand portfolio for four years, and we are delighted to be opening a further unit at Stansted.

Each wine can be paired with traditional Venetian and Italian food specialities, which will include a range of sharing platters, as the bar was created with the aim of highlighting the excellence of Italy and appealing to the consumer's palate.

Sandro Bottega, president of Bottega S.p.A., said: "The Prosecco Bar formula has been hugely successful in Italy and around the world, as it transforms a quick break into an experience perfectly aligned to the 'Bottega Bacaro' philosophy. The opening of this Prosecco Bar has been an ambition for some time.

“London Stansted is an airport that has experienced significant growth in passenger numbers since the ending of the pandemic. It is also one of the main access gates to the British capital from continental Europe," Bottega added.

Over the past two years, the Prosecco Bar offer has been expanded to include coffee and breakfast products, signature cocktails, organic wines and liqueurs and, more recently, alcohol-free sparkling wines.