Bottega Prosecco Bar

Bottega Prosecco Bar & Caffé comes to London Stansted Airport

28 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

A new Bottega Prosecco Bar & Caffé has come to London Stansted Airport, opening earlier this month and operated by SSP UK, operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations.

The wine bar format, created by Bottega in 2014, will offer passengers the opportunity to taste Bottega’s still and sparkling wines. 

Cathy Granby, business development director of SSP UK and Ireland said: “Bottega has been a highly successful element in our brand portfolio for four years, and we are delighted to be opening a further unit at Stansted. 

Each wine can be paired with traditional Venetian and Italian food specialities, which will include a range of sharing platters, as the bar was created with the aim of highlighting the excellence of Italy and appealing to the consumer's palate. 

Sandro Bottega, president of Bottega S.p.A., said: "The Prosecco Bar formula has been hugely successful in Italy and around the world, as it transforms a quick break into an experience perfectly aligned to the 'Bottega Bacaro' philosophy. The opening of this Prosecco Bar has been an ambition for some time. 

“London Stansted is an airport that has experienced significant growth in passenger numbers since the ending of the pandemic. It is also one of the main access gates to the British capital from continental Europe," Bottega added. 

Over the past two years, the Prosecco Bar offer has been expanded to include coffee and breakfast products, signature cocktails, organic wines and liqueurs and, more recently, alcohol-free sparkling wines.

 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: bar, prosecco, prosecco bar, bottega, bottega prosecco, bottega prosecco bar




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter