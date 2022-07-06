IXSIR winery

IXSIR winery paving the way amidst Lebanon’s economic crisis

06 July, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Lebanese winery IXSIR is continuing to produce quality wines with the August to September harvest season approaching, despite challenges brought on by Lebanon’s ongoing economic crisis.

With the price of grapes continuing to rise, IXSIR has been working to maintain healthy relationships with its farmers, making sure they receive a margin that allows them to continue making a living, planting, and nurturing the vines.

IXSIR CEO, Jad Esta said: “In Lebanon’s current crisis, the only way that Lebanese wineries can survive is through exports. We at IXSIR are finding self-sufficient methods to continue production and also calling all the wineries in Lebanon to join us as a united front to present our wines to foreign markets.”

The cost of a basic food basket has seen a 351% increase since 2021, according to official figures, and in a country where energy shortages lead to a reliance on diesel-powered generators, Lebanon has experienced a 72% increase in the price of diesel between February and April 2022 alone.

IXSIR uses a private generator and solar panels to power the winery, working with farmers to install drip irrigation and optimise water use, while reusing water waste at its winery to irrigate gardens, using sustainability to support harvest and production.

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: CEO, water, price, wineries, winery, working, making, crisis, ixsir, lebanon’s, diesel, economic crisis, diesel powered, shortages lead, official figures, energy shortages, ixsir ceo jad, “in lebanon’s current, lebanon’s current crisis, markets ”the cost, foreign markets ”the




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter