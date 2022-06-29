Summer pop-up launches at Shangri-La The Shards’ Gǒng bar

Gǒng at Shangri-La The Shard, London, has partnered with Diplomático Rum and Canaïma Gin this summer, two sustainable, smallbatch Latin American spirits brands.

Available from June to September, cocktails sold from the new Tropical Oasis menu will contribute towards the work of NGOs in the Amazon including tree planting, reducing food waste, and helping to enrich quality of life for local and indigenous communities.

The team of mixologists at Gǒng will be joined by high profile bartender Simone Caporale, with a showcase of three signature cocktails.

The rum cocktails will focus on South American flavours, with Canaïma’s blend of rare botanicals, both being served alongside a new live sushi station and resident DJ.