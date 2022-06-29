New tropical cocktails at Gong bar.

Summer pop-up launches at Shangri-La The Shards’ Gǒng bar

29 June, 2022
By Eleanor Yates

Gǒng at Shangri-La The Shard, London, has partnered with Diplomático Rum and Canaïma Gin this summer, two sustainable, smallbatch Latin American spirits brands.

Available from June to September, cocktails sold from the new Tropical Oasis menu will contribute towards the work of NGOs in the Amazon including tree planting, reducing food waste, and helping to enrich quality of life for local and indigenous communities.

The team of mixologists at Gǒng will be joined by high profile bartender Simone Caporale, with a showcase of three signature cocktails.

The rum cocktails will focus on South American flavours, with Canaïma’s blend of rare botanicals, both being served alongside a new live sushi station and resident DJ. 

Printer friendly version
Email this article to a friend
Keywords: new, rum, la, american, DJ, summer, profile, cocktails, bartender, simone caporale, signature cocktails, gǒng, shangri, shangri la, profile bartender, bartender simone, bartender simone caporale, tree planting reducing, planting reducing food, reducing food waste, profile bartender simone




Digital Edition

Drinks International digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Drinks International as part of your subscription.

Comment

Tess Posthumus

Staffing crisis could open opportunities

The pandemic has thrown many challenges at bar owners over the past couple of years and the ones that survived the various lockdowns and restrictions deserve a pat on the back. However, while revenues are returning and bars are beginning to recruit once more, we’ve come up against a whole new set of problems, one of which is a global starring crisis.

Instagram

Facebook

Twitter