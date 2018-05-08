WSTA Brexit debate at London Wine Fair

A panel of industry experts will discuss the issues for industry including tariffs, regulations and the movement of goods and people; and how businesses and suppliers can plan effectively to minimise disruption and prepare for change.

The top team of panelists include: Jean-Marie Barillère, president of the Unions des Maisons de Champagne (UMC); Troy Christensen, CEO, Enotria and Coe; Samantha Linter, managing director and winemaker, Bolney Estate; Paul Sorrentino, vice president & general manager EMEA, E&J Gallo Winery; and Leendert Vis, chief information office, JF Hillebrand.

WSTA chief executive, Miles Beale, will introduce and moderate the discussion and Q&A; ‘Brexit; the latest’ will take place at 10.30am on the first day of the fair Monday, May 21 in the London Room.

Beale said: “With less than a year to go before the UK leaves the EU, the government appears to be making progress and - at long last - some details of what Brexit really means are beginning to emerge.”

The WSTA has been vocal in holding the UK Government’s feet to the fire to get what our industry needs. And so far, so good. But the major hurdles to overcome and decisions to make have yet to be tackled and there is less than a year to achieve it. It is vital that industry is consulted and kept informed in the crucial last months of the countdown to Brexit and the welcome transition period beyond. The London Wine Fair is the perfect place and moment to debate the challenges and opportunities the industry faces; and will help industry to plan for Brexit and the great unknown beyond!”

Hannah Tovey, head of London Wine Fair, said: “Last year’s Brexit Briefing drew the largest audience in the show’s history. With the clock ticking, the industry is seeking further clarity and The fair is well-placed to provide a platform for what is the most impactful political and economic event affecting the drinks trade in years. Whilst the effects of Brexit are already becoming a reality in many sectors, the need for reassurance and knowledge is more relevant than ever before.”

Last year’s inaugural Brexit Debate was standing room only; to reserve a place for this year, please visit:www.londonwinefair.com